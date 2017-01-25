4:18 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Rubio, Holder lead Jacksonville…

Rubio, Holder lead Jacksonville to 103-92 win over Stetson

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:15 pm 01/25/2017 09:15pm
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tanner Rubio set career highs with eight 3-pointers and 31 points, J.R. Holder scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Jacksonville beat Stetson 103-92 on Monday night.

Darien Fernandez added 23 points and Cody Helgeland 13 for Jacksonville (14-9, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), which snapped a three-game skid.

The Dolphins hit 10 of their 18 3-pointers in the first 12 minutes, including a 3 by Fernandez that gave them a 38-16 lead with eight minutes left in the half. Jacksonville had its highest-scoring first half of the season to take a 59-42 advantage into the break. Stetson (8-14, 1-5) trimmed its deficit to 86-81 on a 3-point play by Divine Miles with 5:11 remaining, but Rubio answered with a 3 and the Dolphins led by at least nine the rest of the way.

Derick Newton scored 31 for the Hatters — his third game with 30-plus points this season.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Rubio, Holder lead Jacksonville…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball