Rowe lifts Cal State Fullerton past Cal Poly 81-71

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 11:46 pm 01/28/2017 11:46pm
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Rowe scored a career high 24 points, Tre Coggins added 16 more and Cal State Fullerton snapped a three-game skid with an 81-71 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Rowe was 8 of 12 from the field, including three 3-pointers, sank all but one of his six free throw shots and hauled in a game-high seven rebounds. Kyle Allman finished with 13 points and Khalil Ahmad had 12 as Fullerton (9-11, 3-4 Big West Conference) shot 54 percent from the field and dominated on the boards, 37-18.

Fullerton edged into the lead for good with Arkim Robertson’s layup to make it 20-18 with 9:04 left in the opening half. The Titans took a 39-32 advantage into the break, then continued to pull away in the second half.

Victor Joseph led Cal Poly (6-15, 1-6) with 22 points, Ridge Shipley added 14 and Donovan Fields 11.

