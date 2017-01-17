9:42 pm, January 17, 2017
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Rowan leads NC State…

Rowan leads NC State past Pitt 79-74

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 9:13 pm 01/17/2017 09:13pm
North Carolina State's head coach Mark Gottfried doesn't like the call by the official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Maverick Rowan scored a season-high 21 points and North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh 79-74 on Tuesday night.

Rowan matched a career high with six 3-pointers while Terry Henderson added 21 points and four 3s to help the Wolfpack (13-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) snap a three-game losing streak.

An N.C. State defense called out by coach Mark Gottfried for a lack of toughness in a loss to Georgia Tech two nights earlier held the Panthers to one field goal in the final eight minutes.

Michael Young scored 25 points, Cameron Johnson had 17 and Jamel Artis finished with 16 for the Panthers (12-7, 1-5), who have lost four in a row to take over sole possession of last place in the ACC.

Twice in the final minute, Pitt had the ball down by three points but Artis missed a 3-pointer with about 25 seconds to play, and Johnson missed another with about 3 seconds remaining.

Omer Yurtseven finished with 12 points and a season-high 16 rebounds for the Wolfpack while fellow freshman Dennis Smith Jr. had 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Pitt: In his second game with that mask, Young finally looked as close to comfortable as possible. He missed his first three shots — giving him 13 consecutive misses over two games — before burying a 3 from the top of the key with six minutes left in the first half, bringing some members of the Pitt bench to their feet. He finished 9 of 19 from the field, but the Panthers missed 10 of their final 11 shots during the final eight minutes.

N.C. State: That maligned defense came up big down the stretch — and such a stand hardly seemed likely after N.C. State allowed Pitt to make 14 of its first 18 shots in the second half. But the Wolfpack locked down and got stops on 10 of the 11 possessions that followed.

UP NEXT

Pitt: The Panthers return home and have the weekend off before a Jan. 24 rematch with No. 12 Louisville, which beat them 85-80 on Jan. 11.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack play host to instate rival Wake Forest on Saturday. They haven’t lost to the Demon Deacons in Raleigh since 2005.

