Rose scores career-best 20, leads Binghamton over Maine

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 4:13 pm 01/29/2017 04:13pm
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Timmy Rose had a career-best 20 points, and Willie Rodriguez made a pair of key 3-pointers to help Binghamton pull away and beat Maine 65-54 on Sunday.

Rose was 6 of 8 from the floor and hit three 3-pointers. Rodriguez made 5 of 14 field goals for the Bearcats (12-11, 3-5 America East), who have won three straight since snapping a five-game skid.

Wesley Myers scored 22 points to lead Maine (5-18, 1-7), which has lost 12 of 13.

Binghamton took the lead midway through the first half and led 27-24 at halftime. Maine pulled to a 37-37 tie with 13:12 left before the Bearcats used a 14-2 run, capped Rodriguez’s back-to-back 3s, for a 51-39 lead. The Black Bears pulled to 57-52 with about four minutes left but didn’t get closer.

