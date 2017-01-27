Robinson, Seaborn lead Monmouth (NJ) past Quinnipiac, 95-76

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Justin Robinson scored 22 points, Micah Seaborn hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, and Monmouth beat Quinnipiac 95-76 on Friday night.

Collin Stewart added 13 points for Monmouth (17-5, 9-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which has won seven in a row.

Robinson scored eight points and Je’lon Hornbeak hit two 3s during a 24-10 spurt that made 29-18 midway through the half and the Hawks led the rest of the way. Quinnipiac trimmed its deficit to seven points on seven occasions in the second half, the last of which came on a jumper by Mikey Dixon with 5:01 to play. The Bobcats, however, missed their final 11 shots as Monmouth closed the game with a 14-2 run.

Peter Kiss had a career-best 22 points and nine rebounds while Chaise Daniels scored 15 and tied a career high with 12 boards for Quinnipiac (8-13, 5-6). Dixon scored 13.

The Bobcats made just 4 of 26 from 3-point range and 16 of 29 free throws.

