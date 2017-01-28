4:45 pm, January 28, 2017
Riller has career-high 30, Charleston beats Drexel 90-76

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:25 pm 01/28/2017 04:25pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Grant Riller posted a career-best 30 points as College of Charleston pulled away from Drexel in the final minutes for a 90-76 win on Saturday.

Riller drilled 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, hitting 10 of 17 field goals, and making all seven free throws offered. He also registered six steals as the Cougars totaled 10 thefts for the game.

Joe Chealey was 3 of 6 from distance for 23 points and Jarrell Brantley added 18 for Charleston (17-6, 8-2 CAA) as the Cougars picked up their first win on Drexel’s home floor.

Both teams hit 26 field goals. Drexel was 9 of 20 from distance while the Cougars dropped in 8 of 18. Charleston won it at the free throw line, making 30 of 31 attempts. The Dragons were 15 of 19.

Kari Jonsson led Drexel (8-14, 2-7) with 17 points. Rodney Williams and Sammy Mojica added 15 apiece.

