Rider outlasts Canisius 72-66

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 9:47 pm 01/30/2017 09:47pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmie Taylor scored 19 points and Rider snapped a short two-game skid with a 72-66 win over Canisius on Monday night.

Taylor finished just 5 of 13 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3, but hit all eight of his free throws. Khalil Thomas added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Xavier Lundy had 12 points for the Broncs (13-10, 6-6 MAAC), eight of which came from the free throw line.

Overall the Broncs hit 24 of their 28 free throws, and shot 50 percent from the field.

The score was tied at 58 with four minutes left when Thomas hit a jumper sparking a 5-0 Rider spurt which gave the Broncs the lead for good. Two Kealen Washington-Ives free throws extended the lead to seven (67-60) with 56 seconds remaining, and the Golden Griffins never got back within one possession.

Jermaine Crumpton scored 20 points for Canisius (13-10, 6-6), while Kiefer Douse had 19.

