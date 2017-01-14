8:08 pm, January 14, 2017
Ricks hits half-court shot for win, ACU beats Lamar 67-64

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 7:54 pm
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Payten Ricks drilled a 3-pointer from half court at the last second as Abilene Christian took its first lead in the second half to beat Lamar 67-64 in Southland Conference action on Saturday.

ACU’s Jalone Friday, who had eight of his 23 points in the last five minutes, nailed a 3 with 18 seconds left to tie the game at 64. Ricks had a chance after a Joey Frenchwood turnover. He let it fly from mid court and connected on his only trey of the game.

Jaren Lewis added 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-9, 2-4), who have won two of the last three after dropping five straight.

ACU made 6 of 17 from distance while Lamar hit just 2 of 18.

Colton Weisbrod led Lamar with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dorian Chatman added 16 points for Lamar (11-7, 3-2).

