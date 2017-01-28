9:15 pm, January 28, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Reid scores 16, leads…

Reid scores 16, leads Boise State to an 80-65 win at Wyoming

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 8:27 pm 01/28/2017 08:27pm
Share

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — James Reid scored 16 points and Boise State built a 14-point halftime lead and cruised to an 80-65 win at Wyoming Saturday as the Broncos won for the fifth time in six road games.

Paris Austin hit a jumper with 1:37 left in the first half to put Boise State up by 18 points, 42-24, but the Cowboys answered with two free throws each from Louis Adams and Alan Herndon to send the Broncos into intermission up 42-28.

Justinian Jessup hit a 3-pointer with 17:03 left in the game to push the Boise State lead back to 18 points and the Broncos cruised home.

Austin finished with 15 points for the Broncos (13-7, 6-3 Mountain West), who had lost 3 of 4 coming in. Chandler Hutchison added 14 points as the Broncos shot 22 of 28 from the free throw line.

Adams finished with 12 points to lead Wyoming (14-8, 4-5).

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Reid scores 16, leads…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball