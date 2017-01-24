9:57 pm, January 24, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Rayson, Keene combine for…

Rayson, Keene combine for 55, C. Michigan tops Bowling Green

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:40 pm 01/24/2017 09:40pm
Share

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Braylon Rayson and Marcus Keene combined for 55 points as Central Michigan held off Bowling Green 82-76 on Tuesday night.

Rayson, with 27 points on 10-for-23 shooting, scored 20 or better for his sixth-straight game. Keene, the NCAA scoring leader coming off a 50-point performance at Miami (Ohio) with 10 3-pointers, scored 28 points, including 11 of 13 at the foul line.

The Chippewas (13-7, 3-4 Mid-American Conference) led 42-30 at halftime and are 9-0 when leading at the half this season. Central Michigan finished 22 of 26 at the free-throw line, while Bowling Green was 9 of 18. Luke Meyer tied a career high with 13 rebounds to go with seven points and two blocked shots for the Chippewas.

Rodrick Caldwell led Bowling Green (8-12, 2-5) with 19 points, Wes Alcegaire added 16 and Demajeo Wiggins 11 with 22 rebounds, the latter a career best.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Rayson, Keene combine for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball