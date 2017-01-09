Rabb lifts Cal to 74-73 win over No. 25 USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivan Rabb scored 17 points, including the go-ahead free throws with five seconds left, and had a key block at the buzzer to lift California to a 74-73 victory over No. 25 Southern California on Sunday night.

With his team up one, Rabb blocked Jordan McLaughlin’s driving layup at the buzzer to lift the Bears to their first road victory over a ranked opponent in three years.

Charlie Moore added 16 points and Jibari Bird and Don Coleman each had 12 for Cal (11-5, 2-2 Pac-12)

McLaughlin and Chimezi Metu each scored 20 points to lead Southern California (15-2, 2-2), which lost at home for the first time this season.

Down 72-71, McLaughlin scored to give USC a 73-72 lead with 17 seconds left.

After a Cal timeout, Bird fed Rabb at the right low block, where he spun into the lane only to be fouled on his shot attempt by Metu.

