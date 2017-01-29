1:50 am, January 30, 2017
Purdue announces Painter, Smotherman agree to part ways

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 4:52 pm 01/29/2017 04:52pm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter says he and forward Basil Smotherman have come to a mutual agreement to part ways.

In making the announcement Sunday morning, Painter issued a statement saying Smotherman failed to meet the normal expectations for players in the program and that the two sides decided it would be best if Smotherman was no longer on the Boilermakers’ roster.

It’s unclear what the redshirt junior may do next.

Smotherman appeared in 18 games this season and averaged 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 12.1 minutes.

Purdue (17-4, 6-2 Big Ten) was visiting Nebraska (9-11, 3-5) on Sunday afternoon.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

