Providence wins 1st ever game at Marquette 79-78

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyron Cartwright scored all 18 of his points in the second half and Providence won its first ever game at Marquette, 79-78, on Saturday.

Marquette entered having won 14 of the 17 all-time meetings with Providence, which joined the Big East Conference in the 2005-06 season.

Providence was up 78-72 with 38 seconds left. But Andrew Rowsey got his defender in the air on a pump fake and he switched hands midair for an unlikely left-handed 3-pointer . He was fouled on the play and hit the free throw with 36.4 seconds left.

After Providence’s Alpha Diallo went 1 of 2 from the line, Haanif Cheatham made it 79-78 with 23 seconds to go. Providence’s troubles continued at the line as Rodney Bullock missed both to set up Marquette’s final possession. Katin Reinhardt had a shot blocked out of bounds with six seconds left and his second shot rimmed out.

Jalen Lindsey added 14 points and Emmitt Holt 13 for Providence (14-9, 4-6). The duo each had 11 points in the first half as the Friars built a 40-32 lead after making 6 of 8 from distance.

Andrew Rowsey led Marquette (14-7, 5-4) with 23 points. He made three 3-pointers and hit all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Luke Fischer had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Markus Howard also scored 13.

