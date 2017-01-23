Prochet, Robb lead Niagara to 91-84 win over Canisius

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Marvin Prochet had 19 points and a career-best five assists, Dominic Robb scored 18 with 12 rebounds and Niagara beat Canisius 91-84 on Monday night.

Kahlil Dukes added 17 points and tied a career-high with nine assists; Kevin Larkin hit all of his three 3-point attempts and scored 16.

Phil Valenti scored the first seven points, and Kiefer Douse added five, during a 16-5 run that pulled Canisius to 87-82 with 2:03 left. The teams combined to miss their next seven shots, but Dukes made two free throws to make it a seven-point game with 30 seconds to go. Jermaine Crumpton’s putback of Valenti’s tip-in attempt made it 89-84 with three seconds left and a layup by Matt Scott capped the scoring.

Crumpton scored 22 and Valenti had 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Canisius (12-9, 5-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Douse added 15 points and Kassius Robertson 14.

Prochet hit a 3 and then a jumper to spark a game-opening 13-2 run and Niagara (7-14, 4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) never trailed. The Purple Eagles, who led 84-66 with 5:54 left, made 33 of 62 from the field and all 17 of their free throws.

