Presbyterian snaps 10-game skid with 71-62 win over Longwood

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ed Drew scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Presbyterian snap a 10-game losing skid with a 71-62 win over Longwood on Saturday night.

Reggie Dillard added 19 points and Jo’Vontae Millner had 15 for Presbyterian, which avenged a Jan. 4 loss to Longwood and picked up its first Big South Conference victory of the season. The Blue Hose (5-16, 1-9) hit just 2 of 11 from long range but made up for it at the foul line, getting 21 of 33 to Longwood’s 9 for 14.

Presbyterian broke away with a 7-0 spurt midway through the second half, getting a 3-pointer from Dillard to cap the run and make it 56-47 with 6:59 left. The margin never dropped below seven from there.

Khris Lane paced Longwood (6-15, 3-7) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Darrion Allen added 13 points and Chris Shields 12 for the Lancers.

