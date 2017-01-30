Prairie View A&M cruises to 72-52 win over Alabama State

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tevin Bellinger scored a career-high 27 points and Prairie View A&M rolled to a 72-52 win over Alabama State on Monday night.

Zachary Hamilton added 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers (8-15, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Bellinger finished 9 for 13 from the field, including a career-best five 3-pointers, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.

Prairie View jumped out to a 10-2 lead, getting a 3-pointer from Hamilton to open the scoring, and led 32-27 at intermission.

Alabama State (5-16, 3-6) opened the second half with 3-pointers from Terrance LeFlore and Reginald Gee to edge into a 33-32 lead. LeFlore added a free throw to pad the lead before Prairie View took control with a 14-0 run and never trailed again.

Rodney Simeon led Alabama State with 17 points, LeFlore added 13 and Gee had 11.

