Powell has 7 late points as Nicholls grabs 78-74 win

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 9:55 pm 01/28/2017 09:55pm
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jahvaughn Powell had a layup, drilled a 3-pointer and made two free throws in the closing minutes to secure Nicholls’ 78-74 victory over McNeese State on Saturday night.

Nicholls led 51-33 early in the second period. The Cowboys whittled away at the lead until they tied it at 69 following Jamaya Burr’s layup with 1:30 remaining. Powell scored the next five points and Johnathan Bell added two free throws. McNeese State’s Lance Potier nailed a trey and Powell finished the game with two free throws.

The Colonels won it at the free-throw line, making 19 of 24, compared to McNeese State’s 13 of 16.

Bell led the Colonels (11-11, 4-5 Southland Conference) with 19 points, Powell added 16 with three steals and Lafayette Rutledge had 13 points.

Burr had 24 points, hitting 3 of 9 from long range, for McNeese State (6-14, 3-6), which has lost six of its last seven games.

