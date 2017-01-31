9:31 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Pollard scores 25; Dayton…

Pollard scores 25; Dayton rallies late to beat Fordham 75-66

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 11:34 pm 01/31/2017 11:34pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Kendall Pollard scored a season-high 25 points, including his 1,000th career point, and Dayton beat Fordham 75-66 on Tuesday night for its 13th straight win in the series.

Fordham had a one-point lead with six minutes left before the Flyers closed on a 16-6 run. Pollard scored six points on two free throws and a pair of dunks during the stretch.

Charles Cooke added 14 points for the Flyers and Scoochie Smith had 10 points and six assists.

Dayton (16-5, 7-2 Atlantic 10) bounced back from a 73-68 loss at VCU on Friday, and pulled into a tie with Richmond atop the conference standings. Fordham (9-13, 3-4) has lost two straight.

Christian Sengfelder scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Fordham, which made 9 of 17 3-pointers in the first half, but just 2 of 8 in the second. Joseph Chartouny finished with 14 points and Antwoine Anderson chipped in 12.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Pollard scores 25; Dayton…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball