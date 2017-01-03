12:15 am, January 4, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Pollard, Kyle lead Dayton to 90-74 win over St Bonaventure

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 11:55 pm 01/03/2017 11:55pm
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kendall Pollard scored 21 points, Kyle Davis added 16 with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals and Dayton pulled away for a 90-74 win over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.

Schoochie Smith scored 14 of his 17 points, and Xeyrius Williams had 11 of his 14, after halftime as the Flyers scored 55 — their most in any half this season. Ryan Mikesell finished with 16 points.

Dayton (11-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10), which has won five in a row and nine of its last 10, led 35-31 at the break and made 18 of 26 (69 percent), including 7 of 11 from 3-point range, in the second half. Smith made back-to-back 3s just 16 second apart during a 14-2 spurt that gave the Flyers a 16-point lead with 6:18 left, when Davis’ 3 made it 76-60.

Jaylen Adams had 23 points, Matt Mobley scored 20 and Denzel Gregg had 10 points, nine rebounds and a career-high five blocked shots for St. Bonaventure (9-1, 1-1).

Dayton hit 14 3s — one shy of the school record set 11 days earlier in a 92-56 win over VMI, and shot a season-best 60.9 percent from beyond the arc.

