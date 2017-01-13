11:06 pm, January 13, 2017
Plum tops 3,000 career points, Huskies beat Wildcats

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 10:57 pm 01/13/2017 10:57pm
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 36 points to become the 12th player in women’s basketball history to top 3,000 career points and No. 8 Washington rolled past Arizona 90-73 on Friday night.

The senior guard, the nation’s leading scorer at 30.7 points per game entering the contest, made 12 of 19 field goals and 10 of 11 free throws to lead the Huskies (17-2, 5-1 Pac-12) to their third straight conference victory.

Plum became the first player, man or woman, to top 3,000 points since the conference became the Pac-12 and the first woman from a Pac-12 school to do it since Cheryl Miller of USC in 1986.

LaBrittney Jones scored 20 points for Arizona (10-6, 1-4).

