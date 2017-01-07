1:52 am, January 7, 2017
Plum, No. 12 Washington women beat Southern Cal 77-67

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 1:08 am 01/07/2017 01:08am
SEATTLE (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 22 of her 34 points in the first half, and No. 12 Washington never trailed on its way to a 77-67 win over Southern California on Friday night.

Chantel Osahor had 17 points and 15 rebounds for her NCAA-leading 13th double-double. Heather Corral added 10 points for Washington, which bounced back from a 73-70 loss to then-No. 22 Oregon State that snapped the Huskies’ 11-game winning streak on Sunday.

Washington (15-2, 3-1 Pac-12) had a 16-point lead going into the fourth quarter and never let it get below nine in the final period.

Plum made 13 of 24 shots from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The Huskies’ winning margin was entirely accounted for at the foul line where they outscored the Trojans 20-10.

Minyon Moore had 18 points, Courtney Jaco scored 16 and Sadie Edwards added 12 for the Trojans (10-4, 1-2).

