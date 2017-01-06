Pinson set to return for No. 14 UNC against rival NC State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina swingman Theo Pinson is finally set to make his season debut after October foot surgery.

Coach Roy Williams said Friday he expects to play the junior in the 14th-ranked Tar Heels’ game with rival North Carolina State on Saturday night. Pinson’s return would be a major addition since he is possibly the team’s top perimeter defender and a good passer, while his versatility was a significant factor in UNC’s run to last year’s ACC championship and the NCAA title game.

The 6-foot-8 Pinson had surgery Oct. 26 to repair a fracture in his right foot suffered during preseason practices.

Williams said Pinson has been cleared for full practices for about a week and he’s been doing at least limited practice work such as halfcourt drills for two weeks.

