Petrasek scores 18 points in Columbia’s victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Petrasek scored 18 points and Columbia defeated Dartmouth 66-54 on Friday night.

Jeff Coby added 12 points for the Lions (8-8, 2-1 Ivy), who have won four of their last five games.

The Lions scored 16 points off 21 turnovers with Quinto Adlesh making four of Columbia’s seven steals.

Evan Boudreaux was the only player for the Big Green (3-13, 0-3) in double figures with 13 points.

Petrasek had a layup and dunk and Coby a jumper in a 6-0 run that gave Columbia the lead for good midway through the second half. A 7-0 spurt to end the first half began with a Nate Hickman 3-pointer and made it 32-19.

Dartmouth, which lost its fourth straight, was only able to get within nine points in the second half. Petrasek hit two 3-pointers and two free throws in an 8-0 run for an 18-point lead with 6½ minutes left.

