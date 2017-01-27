Peters with 25 and 14 leads Valparaiso over Wright State

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Alec Peters had 25 points and 14 rebounds and Valparaiso got the early jump on Wright State for a 70-55 win on Friday night.

The Crusaders (17-4, 7-1 Horizon League) opened with a 15-4 lead and extended to 31-13 while the Raiders (14-8, 5-4) made just six of their first 27 shots.

Valparaiso had its largest lead at 56-35 with 9:14 to go, but Wright State had a 20-6 run to get within 62-55 on Mark Alstork’s free throws with 2:06 left. Tevonn Walker had a dunk for Valpo three seconds later, added a 3-point play on the next possession, and Shane Hammink capped the Crusaders’ 8-0 run to close the game on a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left.

Hammink added 15 points with 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, and Walker scored 12 for Valpo.

Alstork led Wright State with 14 points, Steven Davis scored 13 and Justin Mitchell 11.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments