CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Monday activities. See the full list here.
Payen scores 18, Vermont romps past Hartford 85-54

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 6:04 pm 01/08/2017 06:04pm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Darren Payen hit 8 of 9 shots and scored 18 points and Vermont used a dominant first half to roll over Hartford 85-54 on Sunday for its fourth straight win.

The Catamounts (12-5, 2-0 American East) scored the first nine points and had runs of 7-0, 10-0, 11-0 and 7-0 to lead 52-22 at the half. They made 23 of 36 shots, including 6 of 9 behind the arc, and scored 22 points off turnovers and 32 points in the paint.

Only two other players scored in double figures but seven had at least eight points. Vermont ended up at 57 percent from the field (34 of 60) with nine 3-pointers on 16 attempts.

Jalen Ross hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Hawks (5-11, 0-1), who lost their third straight. They ended up at 33 percent shooting (20 of 61) after making 25 percent in the first half.

