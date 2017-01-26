10:39 pm, January 26, 2017
Pardon dominates as Northwestern beats Nebraska 73-61

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:31 pm 01/26/2017 10:31pm
Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh, left, battles for a loose ball with Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Dererk Pardon dominated with 19 points and a career-high 22 rebounds to lead Northwestern to a 73-61 victory over struggling Nebraska on Thursday night.

Pardon, a sophomore, had the first 20-rebound game for Northwestern since Evan Eschmeyer grabbed 21 against Penn State on Jan. 20, 1999.

Vic Law scored 20, and the Wildcats (17-4, 6-2 Big Ten) won their fifth straight to match their longest streak in conference play since the 1965-66 season.

Tai Webster led Nebraska with 23 points. Glynn Watson Jr. scored 14, but the Cornhuskers (9-11, 3-5) dropped their fifth in a row after a 3-0 start in the Big Ten.

The Wildcats were leading 57-53 when Law hit two free throws with just under five minutes remaining in the game to start a 16-1 run.

