Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 84-75 for first Big 12 win

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jordan Woodard had 27 points and Rashard Odomes scored a career-high 24 as Oklahoma broke a seven-game losing streak with an 84-75 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night for its first Big 12 Conference win.

Woodard, making his first start in six games, had 18 second-half points and grabbed seven rebounds. Odomes had 17 in the first half to match his previous career best earlier this season against Wisconsin.

Oklahoma (7-9, 1-4) led by as many as 12 before taking a 41-35 advantage at the half. Odomes hit seven of his first eight shots and finished 9-of-13 shooting from the field and had eight rebounds. Khadeem Lattin and Kameron McGusty added 10 points.

Texas Tech’s only lead came in the opening minute. The Red Raiders (13-4, 2-3) cut the Oklahoma advantage to 59-56 midway through the second half, but didn’t get closer. Zach Smith and Keenan Evans scored 16 points apiece to lead Texas Tech.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were unable to carry over the momentum from their mid-week home win over No. 25 Kansas State. Three-point shooting was the culprit, as Tech hit just 6 of 25, a far cry from its 40 percent season average.

Oklahoma: The Sooners had been off to their worst start in conference play in 60 years, when they opened with seven straight losses in the Big Seven conference. Still looking for an answer to the recent woes, coach Lon Kruger used his eighth different starting lineup against Texas Tech, the most in any season during his six-year tenure.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts TCU on Wednesday night, the first of two straight conference contests in Lubbock.

Oklahoma has a tough task at No. 10 West Virginia on Wednesday, the Sooners third game out of their last six against a top 10 team.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments