4:17 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Northern Iowa wins 4th…

Northern Iowa wins 4th straight, 61-54 over Evansville

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 10:48 pm 01/25/2017 10:48pm
Share

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Koch had 17 points, Luke McDonnell added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Northern Iowa led the entire way in a 61-54 win over Evansville on Wednesday night.

Klint Carlson added 11 points for the Panthers (9-11, 4-5 Missouri Valley), who made won 9 of 10 free throws in the final two minutes to secure their fourth win in a row to follow a seven-game losing streak.

Northern Iowa had its largest lead at 33-15 late in the first half and weathered the Purple Aces’ 13-5 run to start in the second half. Evansville got as close as 40-35 on Ryan Taylor’s jumper with 13:36 left. The Panthers pushed the lead back to 14, and Evansville then cut the deficit to 54-48 in the final two minutes.

Jaylon Brown had 13 points, and David Howard and Taylor added 11 points each for the Aces (10-12, 1-8).

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Northern Iowa wins 4th…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball