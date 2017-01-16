8:11 pm, January 16, 2017
Northern Arizona tops Portland State 83-76 for 1st home win

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:51 pm 01/16/2017 07:51pm
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Green made 6 of 9 3-pointers and had 26 points and nine rebounds to help Northern Arizona win its first home game of the season with an 83-76 victory over Portland State on Monday night.

Portland State swung it around the 3-point arc and Deontae North sank a corner 3-pointer to pull to 76-74. After a trap forced a NAU turnover, De’Sean Parsons tied it at 76-all on a putback.

Green sank a 3-pointer for a 79-76 lead and after a Portland State timeout with 28.5 seconds left, Bryce Canda had his corner 3-pointer blocked. Green and Marcus DeBerry each made a pair at the line to seal it.

Jordyn Martin and DeBerry each added 11 points for Northern Arizona (4-14, 1-4 Big Sky), which controlled the glass 51-26.

NAU had lost 9 of the last 10 and PSU entered winning 7 of 8.

Parsons led Portland State (10-6, 3-2) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. North added 15 points and Traylin Farris 12.

It was rescheduled from Thursday night due to transportation issues in snowy Portland.

