Northeastern beats Towson 69-62 behind Williams’ 23

BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Williams scored 23 points and made a career-high 13 of 20 free throws and Northeastern rallied to beat Towson 69-62 on Saturday night to end a four-game skid.

Alex Murphy scored 16 points for the Huskies (13-9, 6-4 Colonial Athletic Association), who made 25 of 36 free throws (69.4 percent) and held the Tigers to 37.7 percent from the field.

Williams tied it 35-all with a free throw, but Deshaun Morman’s 3-pointer put Towson up 40-35 in the second half. Alex Murphy hit back-to-back 3s, Bolden Brace added a third, and Northeastern used a 15-5 run to lead 54-47. Towson got three straight stops and closed to 59-55 on Brian Starr’s layup with 1:28 left, but Northeastern sealed it with 10 free throws in the final 1:11.

Deshaun Morman’s 3-pointer put Towson up 22-19 and the Tigers led 27-24 at halftime.

Morman scored 11 points for the Tigers (13-10, 5-5), who saw their five-game win streak end.

