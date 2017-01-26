11:49 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » North Dakota rides Crandall,…

North Dakota rides Crandall, Hooker to 3rd straight win

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:58 pm 01/26/2017 10:58pm
Share

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Geno Crandall scored a career-high 31 points, Quinton Hooker drilled the game-winning jumper with 1.1 seconds left, and North Dakota came back to beat Southern Utah 91-89 on Thursday night.

Southern Utah led 41-32 at the half, but the Fighting Hawks battled back to tie it at 53 on a Crandall dunk with 13:49 left. The teams traded runs to the finish, when two Hooker free throws gave North Dakota an 89-87 lead with 32 seconds left.

After a timeout, Drick Bernstine fouled Southern Utah’s Christian Musoko, who promptly hit both at the line to even the score and set up Hooker’s final dagger to win it. The Thunderbirds had a final possession, but Crandall stole the ball from Jacob Calloway.

Hooker finished with 23 points for North Dakota (12-7, 7-2 Big Sky), which has won three straight and 7 of 8.

Randy Onwuasor scored 26 and James McGee added 20 for Southern Utah (4-17, 2-6).

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » North Dakota rides Crandall,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball