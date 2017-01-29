Noah Allen scores career-high 34, Hawaii beats UCSB 78-56

HONOLULU (AP) — Noah Allen scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help Hawaii roll past UC Santa Barbara 78-56 on Saturday night.

Allen, a UCLA graduate transfer, made 11 of 14 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range and all nine of his free throws for the Rainbow Warriors (9-11, 3-4 Big West).

Hawaii pulled away with a 12-0 run in the middle of the second half and led by more than 20 points for most of the final 10 minutes.

The Gauchos (3-16, 1-6) never led after the first seven minutes but stayed close until a 2-for-23 shooting drought that spanned both halves and lasted until Tide Osifeso’s 3-pointer with 6:17 left made it 63-44.

The Bows had a 39-27 rebounding edge and shot 49.1 percent from the field compared to 28.6 by the Gauchos.

Max Heidegger had 10 points to lead UC Santa Barbara.

