No. 9 North Carolina beats Boston College 90-82

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 2:08 pm 01/21/2017 02:08pm
North Carolina forward Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket ahead of Boston College forward Garland Owens (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON (AP) — Kennedy Meeks scored 20 points with nine rebounds and Justin Jackson scored 22 points for No. 9 North Carolina on Saturday to lead the Tar Heels to a 90-82 victory over Boston College.

It was the sixth straight win for Carolina (18-3, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) since a league-opening loss to Georgia Tech.

Ky Bowman matched his career high with 33 points for BC (9-11, 2-5).

Bowman, a freshman, scored 10 straight points to erase a 27-17 deficit midway through the first half. The Eagles remained within one or two possessions before Carolina pulled away with about 7 minutes left.

The Tar Heels had a 43-31 advantage on rebounds and a 24-14 edge on second-chance points, including four straight baskets late to hold off BC’s last push.

