No. 9 Louisville uses big third quarter to beat Pitt 63-48

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mariya Moore scored 20 points and No. 9 Louisville used a strong third quarter to beat Pittsburgh 63-48 on Sunday.

Trailing 28-26 at the half, the Cardinals (20-4, 7-2 ACC) started the third period with a 10-1 run to finally pull ahead of the Panthers, who had led for almost the entire first 20 minutes.

Louisville was up 47-35 heading to the fourth quarter and Moore’s 3-pointer made it a 17-point game. Pitt (12-9, 3-5) could only get within seven the rest of the way.

Pitt senior center Brandi Harvey-Carr led the Panthers with 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville came into the game as one of four teams separated by just one win at the top of the ACC standings. While the conference doesn’t have one dominant team, there are seven currently ranked in the AP Top 25 and every win will be important as the teams enter the stretch run.

Harvey-Carr and Brenna Wise have had excellent seasons for the Panthers, but the lack of scoring depth behind them has been a trouble spot all year. Kauai Bradley, the team’s third-leading scorer, was held to just three points.

UP NEXT

Pitt: The Panthers will travel to Syracuse on Wednesday as part of a two-game road swing that will also take them to Wake Forest.

Louisville: The Cardinals will return home for a game against No. 18 NC State on Wednesday. The Wolfpack are just a half-game behind the Cardinals in the ACC standings

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments