No. 9 FSU beats No. 7 Duke for record 12th straight win

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 10:57 pm 01/10/2017 10:57pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, helping No. 9 Florida State beat No. 7 Duke 88-72 on Tuesday night.

Dwayne Bacon and Terance Mann had 13 points apiece as the Seminoles (16-1, 4-0) set a school record with their 12th straight win, breaking a mark that had stood since 1970. It is also the first time they have started 4-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Blue Devils took a 50-48 lead on a Luke Kennard jumper before the Seminoles, who were playing their first regular-season game as a top-10 team since 1993, grabbed control with a 16-4 run over a five-minute span.

Kennard led Duke (14-3, 2-2) with 23 points.

