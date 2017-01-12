9:37 pm, January 12, 2017
No. 7 Florida State women rally to beat No. 9 Louisville

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 9:34 pm 01/12/2017 09:34pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shakayla Thomas scored four of her 24 points during a key fourth-period run and No. 7 Florida State beat No. 9 Louisville 72-65 on Thursday night.

The Cardinals led 63-60 with 3:54 remaining before the Seminoles scored nine straight points to take the lead. Imani Wright, who finished with 14 points, hit a key 3-pointer during the run to put Florida State (16-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) up 67-63 with 1:39 left.

Asia Durr led Louisville (15-4, 3-2) with 21 points, including 10 in the third period as it rallied back from a 32-25 halftime deficit. Durr had four points during a 9-0 run as the Cardinals took a four-point lead (59-55) midway through the fourth. Mariya Moore added 15.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals came in with just eight turnovers in their last 65 minutes, but tied a season high with 19. Fourteen of the turnovers were the result of Florida State steals.

Florida State: The Seminoles have five wins over Top 25 teams, which are tied with No. 2 Baylor for second-most in the nation. Top-ranked UConn, which beat Florida State 78-76 on Nov. 14, leads the nation with eight wins over ranked teams.

MILESTONE NIGHT

Brittany Brown achieved two milestones in a four-minute span. The senior guard became the 34th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points with a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the first period. She then became the school’s career steals leader with 7:58 remaining in the second quarter, surpassing Alicia Gladden’s mark of 275. Brown finished with 12 points and six steals.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals continue their run against ranked Florida teams, hosting No. 14 Miami on Sunday.

Florida State: The Seminoles travel to Clemson on Sunday, starting a stretch where four of their next five games are on the road.

___

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy

