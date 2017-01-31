9:33 am, February 1, 2017
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 7 West Virginia…

No. 7 West Virginia overwhelms Iowa State 85-72 on the road

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 11:13 pm 01/31/2017 11:13pm
West Virginia guard Tarik Phillip (12) drives to the basket past Iowa State guard Deonte Burton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Nathan Adrian scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 7 West Virginia overwhelmed Iowa State 85-72 on Tuesday night for its third straight win.

Tarik Phillip had 15 points for the Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12), who hit 10 3s and forced 16 turnovers in winning their third road game in league play.

West Virginia’s pressure defense got the typically sure-handed Cyclones out of rhythm in the second half. A late 9-0 run capped by a layup by Jevon Carter put the Mountaineers up 70-55 with 5:36 left, sending some Iowa State fans to a rare early exit.

Matt Thomas scored 19 points for Iowa State (13-8, 5-4), which lost at home to a top 10 team for the second time in 15 days. The Cyclones lost to Kansas by four points on Jan. 16.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers kept their very slim Big 12 title hopes alive by winning a key game in a tough gym. But they’re two games behind Kansas and Baylor in the loss column — and they have to travel to Lawrence and Waco in February. Still, beating Iowa State in Ames will look good on Selection Sunday.

Iowa State: Are the Cyclones in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament? Iowa State heads into February without a single win over a ranked opponent. As of now the Cyclones would still likely be in the field, but they don’t have a ton of resume-boosting chances left. Losing by double digits at home to anyone this late in the season isn’t a good sign either.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

This win can only help the Mountaineers in the eyes of the voters, though a home loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday would likely send them down a few spots anyway.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts the Cowboys this weekend.

Iowa State has the most dreaded date on any Big 12 team’s schedule — on the road at No. 3 Kansas — on Saturday.

___

More college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org

