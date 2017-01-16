3:40 pm, January 16, 2017
BREAKING NEWS NASA has announced the death of astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. He was 82.

No. 7 Creighton loses point guard Watson to knee injury

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 3:36 pm 01/16/2017 03:36pm
Creighton's Maurice Watson Jr. (10) winces in pain after injuring his knee in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — No. 7 Creighton lost point guard Maurice Watson Jr. to a knee injury in the first half against Xavier on Monday.

Watson banged his left knee in a collision on the court midway through the first half, falling to his back. He hobbled off the court and put ice on the knee, then returned a few minutes later.

Watson drove for a layup, was fouled and landed hard. He immediately grabbed his knee and stayed on his back until the medical staff arrived. A television reporter sitting right by him on the floor said Watson told coach Greg McDermott: “I’m done. I heard it pop.” He was helped to the locker room for evaluation.

Watson leads the nation with 8.8 assists per game.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

