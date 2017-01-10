9:30 pm, January 10, 2017
No. 6 Kentucky still perfect in SEC, holds off Vandy 87-81

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 9:18 pm 01/10/2017 09:18pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Monk scored six points in the final 32 seconds, and No. 6 Kentucky remained unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference by holding off Vanderbilt 87-81 Tuesday night.

Kentucky (14-2, 4-0) came in having beaten its first three SEC opponents by at least 23 points, something the Wildcats hadn’t done since the 1953-54 season. They looked ready to roll over Vanderbilt, scoring the first nine points of the game, before finding themselves in their tightest game at least in league play this season.

Vanderbilt (8-8, 2-2) closed to 83-81 on Jeff Roberson’s putback with 17.9 seconds left. But the rally fizzled from there.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

