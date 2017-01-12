11:06 pm, January 12, 2017
CNN holds a town hall with House Speaker Paul Ryan at George Washington University at 9 p.m. EST

No. 5 Gonzaga stays undefeated with 93-55 win over LMU

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 11:04 pm 01/12/2017 11:04pm
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Przemek Karnowski scored 17 points as No. 5 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 93-55 on Thursday night to remain the nation’s only undefeated Division I basketball team.

Zach Collins scored 15 points and Silas Melson added 13 for Gonzaga (16-0, 4-0 West Coast), which has the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 games. Six Zags scored in double figures.

Buay Tuach scored 19 points for Loyola Marymount (8-8, 1-4), which has lost 15 straight games to Gonzaga dating to 2010.

Gonzaga has shot better from the field than all 16 of its opponents this season. They shot 53 percent, while holding the Lions to 34 percent, including 26 percent in the decisive second half.

The first half was close and Gonzaga led for nearly all of it. The Bulldogs kept pushing leads to as many as 10 points, and the Lions would immediately whittle them down.

