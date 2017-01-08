No. 4 Mississippi State tops Lady Vols 74-64, stays unbeaten

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blair Schaefer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:39 left as No. 4 Mississippi State capitalized on its superior depth to win 74-64 at Tennessee on Sunday and stay undefeated.

Mississippi State (17-0, 3-0 SEC) is one of only three remaining unbeaten Division I women’s teams, along with No. 1 Connecticut and No. 18 Virginia Tech. The Bulldogs snapped Tennessee’s six-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs posted their eighth road win to match a school single-season record set in 2008-09. Mississippi State also beat Tennessee (10-5, 2-1) in Knoxville for the first time in 16 attempts.

After trailing throughout the second half, Tennessee pulled ahead 62-61 on Diamond DeShields’ driving layup with 3:04 left. Schaefer answered with a 3-pointer 25 seconds later to start a game-clinching 9-0 run.

Morgan William led Mississippi State with 21 points, Victoria Vivians had 20 and Teaira McCowan added 14. Schaefer finished with nine.

DeShields had 25 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee. Mercedes Russell added 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jaime Nared scored 12 before fouling out.

Tennessee led throughout the first 15½ minutes of the game but faded in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs outscored Tennessee 13-2 over the final 5 minutes, 9 seconds of the first half to grab a 41-34 lead at the intermission. The Bulldogs had five reserves on the floor during that spurt.

The Bulldogs have now defeated the Lady Vols three straight times after losing the first 36 games in this series. Mississippi State beat Tennessee last year during the regular season and in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs showed they’re strong enough win even when Vivians isn’t at her best. She shot 7 of 25 overall and was 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Mississippi State had enough firepower to win anyway.

Tennessee: The Lady Vols’ lack of depth proved costly. Tennessee led for most of the first half, but struggled in the second quarter when foul trouble sent Jordan Reynolds and Nared to the bench. The Lady Vols had seven turnovers and just three baskets in the second quarter. DeShields and Russell ended up playing all 40 minutes. Tennessee didn’t make a single substitution in the second half until Nared fouled out in the final minute.

NEXT UP

Mississippi State hosts Florida on Thursday.

Tennessee is at Mississippi on Thursday.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments