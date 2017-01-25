No. 25 Florida routs LSU 106-71

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Devin Robinson scored a career-high 24 points and No. 25 Florida made a school-record 19 3-pointers in a 106-71 victory over LSU on Wednesday night.

The Gators (15-5, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) had little problem in handing the Tigers their worst home defeat in 54 seasons. Florida took the lead for good at 11-8 on a 3-pointer by KeVaughn Allen less than 5 minutes into the game. The Gators had a double-digit lead before 9 minutes elapsed.

Robinson, who was 9 of 15 from the field, made a career-high five 3-pointers. Reserve freshman Eric Hester scored a season-high 16 points for the Gators. Justin Leon added 15 points, Kevarrius Hayes had 12 and both Allen and John Egbunu had 11.

Duop Reath led LSU (9-10, 1-7) with 15 points. Freshmen Skylar Mays and Wayde Sims had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Tigers.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: After losing consecutive SEC games, the Gators bounced back with an inspired effort against the Tigers. Florida, which cracked the 100-point mark for the first time this season, pulled within one game of Kentucky in the league standings.

LSU: The losing streak reached six games for the Tigers. All but one of the defeats have been by double digits. LSU allowed at least 90 points for the sixth time in its last nine games.

UP NEXT

Florida: The Gators will play at Oklahoma in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

LSU: The Tigers will travel to Texas Tech for a game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments