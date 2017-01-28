No. 24 Green Bay women win 11th straight game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mehryn Kraker scored 21 points and No. 24 Green Bay beat Cleveland State 65-51 on Saturday, the 11th straight win for the Horizon League-leading Phoenix.

Jessica Lindstrom added 16 points and 15 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season with Allie LeClaire scoring 10 points with six assists for Green Bay (19-2, 10-0).

Ashanti Abshaw scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Khayla Livingston had 18 points for the Vikings (10-11, 5-5), who have lost three in a row.

The Phoenix took the lead for good midway through the first quarter on a 7-0 run. Lindstrom had nine rebounds and six points and Kraker and LeClaire seven points each as Green Bay went up 34-25 at halftime.

Kraker scored a pair of baskets to open the second half, beginning a 12-3 run that gave Green Bay its largest lead of 18 points, 46-28. The lead remained in double figures.

Green Bay made its first appearance in the Associated Press poll this week for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

