3:28 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 24 Green Bay…

No. 24 Green Bay women win 11th straight game

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:25 pm 01/28/2017 03:25pm
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mehryn Kraker scored 21 points and No. 24 Green Bay beat Cleveland State 65-51 on Saturday, the 11th straight win for the Horizon League-leading Phoenix.

Jessica Lindstrom added 16 points and 15 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season with Allie LeClaire scoring 10 points with six assists for Green Bay (19-2, 10-0).

Ashanti Abshaw scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Khayla Livingston had 18 points for the Vikings (10-11, 5-5), who have lost three in a row.

The Phoenix took the lead for good midway through the first quarter on a 7-0 run. Lindstrom had nine rebounds and six points and Kraker and LeClaire seven points each as Green Bay went up 34-25 at halftime.

Kraker scored a pair of baskets to open the second half, beginning a 12-3 run that gave Green Bay its largest lead of 18 points, 46-28. The lead remained in double figures.

Green Bay made its first appearance in the Associated Press poll this week for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 24 Green Bay…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball