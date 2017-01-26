11:51 am, January 27, 2017
No. 24 Green Bay women pummel Youngstown State, 84-51

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:06 pm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Jessica Lindstrom scored 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and the No. 24 Green Bay women won its 10th straight game, and ninth straight to open Horizon League play, by pummeling Youngstown State 84-51 on Thursday night.

The Phoenix debuted in the AP Top 25 this week after notching wins over 2016 NCAA Tournament teams Belmont, Chattanooga and South Dakota State and nearly upsetting then No. 1-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Green Bay has now been ranked at some point in six of the last seven seasons.

Green Bay (18-2, 9-0) blew the game open with a dominant second quarter in which the Phoenix outscored Youngstown State 22-5 after the Penguins took a 19-18 lead after one quarter.

Mehryn Kraker had 17 points and grabbed six boards for Green Bay.

Alison Smolinski and Melinda Trimmer each had 10 points for Youngstown State (7-13, 3-6).

