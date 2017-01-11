No. 23 Florida blows lead, rallies to beat Alabama 80-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keith Stone had 14 points, including a pair of key 3-pointers during the second half, and No. 23 Florida rallied after squandering an 18-point lead to beat Alabama 80-67 on Tuesday night.

Braxton Key had a career-high 24 points and helped Alabama (9-6, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) rally after trailing 34-16 with five minutes left in the first half.

Key had 12 points while the Crimson Tide closed the half on a 15-4 run, and Alabama took the lead on Donta Hall’s tip-in about five minutes into the second half.

Stone hit a 3 to pull Florida (13-3, 4-0) within 53-50 with 10:50 left, then hit another to put the Gators ahead 61-59 with 6:49 remaining. Alabama didn’t lead again.

Canyon Barry and Kasey Hill each had 13 points for the Gators, and Hill added five steals to help Florida get a 27-10 edge in points off turnovers.

Hall had 12 points and eight rebounds for Alabama.

Florida has won six straight at Tuscaloosa and is 12-1 in the last 13 meetings between the teams.

Florida made five of its first six shots and then took advantage when the Crimson Tide totaled just one point over a seven-minute stretch in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: Fresh off being named the SEC co-player of the week, Florida’s KeVaughn Allen was limited to six points and one rebound, although his dunk with 3:15 remaining essentially sealed the victory. Unless South Carolina can crack the Top 25 next week, the Gators likely won’t face another ranked opponent until Kentucky on Feb. 4.

Alabama: The Tide were looking for their first 3-0 start in SEC play since 1986-87.

UP NEXT

Florida: Looks to add to its seven-game winning streak by hosting Georgia on Saturday.

Alabama: Can remain near the top of the SEC with three straight games against teams with losing records in the league. It heads to LSU on Saturday and plays Missouri and Auburn next week.

