No. 22 Creighton uses hot shooting to run past No. 16 Butler

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Patton, Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster all scored 15 points Tuesday night, and No. 22 Creighton made 13 3-pointers as it ran away from No. 16 Butler, 76-67.

The Bluejays (20-3, 7-3 Big East) have won two straight to move into second place in the conference standings.

Kamar Baldwin finished with 14 points for Butler (18-5, 7-4), which has lost two straight at home.

Creighton’s shooters were simply too much for the Bulldogs.

After Butler scored the first five points of the second half to take a 38-37 lead, the Bluejays went on a 17-4 run to make it 54-42 with 14:05 left.

The Bulldogs answered with seven straight points to make it a five-point game, but Creighton quickly rebuilt a double-digit lead and the Bulldogs couldn’t get closer than seven again.

Creighton finished 13 of 21 on 3s, shooting a season-high 61.9 percent. The Bluejays earned their 20th win for the 17th time in 19 seasons.

Kelan Martin added 11 points for Butler, which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: Any doubts about how the Bluejays would play after losing star point guard Maurice Watson Jr. have been answered. While they lost the first two after Watson tore the ACL in his left knee, they now have a season sweep over Butler, momentum heading into the weekend and three wins in one month over ranked teams for the first time in school history.

Butler: A week ago, the Bulldogs looked like they were on the verge of cracking the top 10. Now, suddenly, they’re in a funk — largely because of poor defense. Expect coach Chris Holtmann to spend most of his time the next week searching for a solution.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Returns home Saturday looking to sweep Xavier.

Butler: After a weeklong break, the Bulldogs return to action Feb. 7 at Marquette.

