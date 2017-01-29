No. 19 Cincinnati wins 12th in row, 94-53 over South Florida

CINCINNATI (AP) — Freshman Jarron Cumberland scored 18 of his career-high 26 points in the second half as No. 19 Cincinnati rolled to its 12th straight victory on Sunday, 94-53 over South Florida.

The Bearcats (19-2, 8-0 American Athletic) used their bench often against the conference’s last-place team. Cincinnati extended its longest winning streak since it took 15 in a row during 2013-14.

South Florida (6-14, 0-9) has dropped nine straight, a streak that includes the firing of coach Orlando Antigua on Jan. 3. The Bulls also lost nine in a row last season, when they finished 8-25. Michael Bibby scored 17 for the Bulls, who had a season-high 24 turnovers.

