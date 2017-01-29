6:15 pm, January 29, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 19 Cincinnati wins…

No. 19 Cincinnati wins 12th in row, 94-53 over South Florida

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 6:10 pm 01/29/2017 06:10pm
Share
Cincinnati's Kyle Washington (24) shoots against South Florida's Michael Bibby (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Freshman Jarron Cumberland scored 18 of his career-high 26 points in the second half as No. 19 Cincinnati rolled to its 12th straight victory on Sunday, 94-53 over South Florida.

The Bearcats (19-2, 8-0 American Athletic) used their bench often against the conference’s last-place team. Cincinnati extended its longest winning streak since it took 15 in a row during 2013-14.

South Florida (6-14, 0-9) has dropped nine straight, a streak that includes the firing of coach Orlando Antigua on Jan. 3. The Bulls also lost nine in a row last season, when they finished 8-25. Michael Bibby scored 17 for the Bulls, who had a season-high 24 turnovers.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 19 Cincinnati wins…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball