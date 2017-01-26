11:50 am, January 27, 2017
No. 17 Miami women top Tar Heels 100-88 behind Thomas’ 24

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:31 pm
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Thomas scored 24 points to match her career high, Laura Cornelius hit five 3-pointers for 19 points, and No. 17 Miami reached triple figures for the first time in six years, defeating North Carolina 100-88 on Thursday night.

Shaneese Bailey had 15 of her 17 points in the first half and Keyanna Harris came off the bench to score 17 for the Hurricanes (15-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Thomas scored 14 points, including nine straight, in the third quarter when Miami broke away from a halftime tie at 44 to take a 75-61 lead, outscoring the Tar Heels 31-17.

It was the highest scoring quarter of the season for the Hurricanes, who made 8 of their first 11 shots. It was also the most points allowed by North Carolina in a quarter this season.

Paris Kea had 26 points, Destinee Walker 23, and Jamie Cherry 22 for the Tar Heels (12-9, 1-7), who lost their fourth straight.

Miami shot 53 percent (38 of 72), the first team to shoot better than 50 percent against the Tar Heels, who shot 51 percent (33 of 65).

