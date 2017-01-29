1:49 am, January 30, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 17 Miami women…

No. 17 Miami women hold on against BC 58-51

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 3:29 pm 01/29/2017 03:29pm
Share

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Laura Cornelius and Jessica Thomas scored 15 points apiece and No. 17 Miami recovered in the closing minutes to hand Boston College its eighth straight loss on Sunday, 58-51.

Back-to-back jumpers by Marti Mosetti and Georgia Pineau put the Eagles up 49-48 with 3:26 to play. Thomas responded with six straight points and after two BC free throws, Keyona Hayes, who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, scored four points in the last 31 seconds for the Hurricanes.

Boston College missed its last three shots and had four turnovers after taking the lead. The Eagles had 34 of the 61 turnovers in the game.

Miami (16-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the first half with a 14-2 run to lead 32-18. BC (8-14, 1-8) opened the fourth quarter with an 11-1 run, tying the game at 45 on two free throws by Kailey Edwards. The Hurricanes made three free throws — eight of their 14 points in the final period came from the line on 14 attempts — before the Eagles grabbed the lead.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 17 Miami women…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball