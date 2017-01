By The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke sophomore forward Chase Jeter will miss the 17th-ranked Blue Devils’ game Monday with North Carolina State after having a medical procedure on his back.

The school announced Jeter’s absence roughly an hour before tipoff, saying he had a “lower-back procedure” to treat a herniated disc earlier in the day.

Jeter is averaging 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per gampte.

